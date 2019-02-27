News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage

Banner Health Page Scores New High Tech CT Scanner

Banner Health Page Scores New High Tech CT Scanner
February 27
14:11 2019
Print This Article

Banner Health Imaging and Administrative teams ready to cut the ribbon!

Banner Health Page Hospital held a ribbon cutting today to celebrate their brand new CT Scanner, the first one purchased for the facility in fifteen years. GE Healthcare Imaging Account Manager Scott Shroll tells Lake Powell Life News the new GE Revolution EVO uses state of the art technology that will allow their imaging team to scan a patient very quickly and more often without the help of an injected dye contrast with 70% LESS RADIATION EXPOSURE than the previous machine. The images produced are so much more definitive than the old CT scanner, and will no doubt be utilized by physicians and healthcare facilities throughout the region in partnership with Banner Health.

The new diagnostic tool came to Banner Health Page with a price tag of more than half a million dollars. Banner Health Page CEO Susan Eubanks tells Lake Powell Life News it wouldn’t have been possible without the hospital board but it truly goes back to Page taxpayers (click audio below)

Mayor Levi Tappan joined hospital administrators and the imaging team for the celebration and even demonstrated the machine’s easy entry feature (see video below)

 

 

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Nominate A Hero

NEWS ARCHIVES

Lake Powell Life News

LAKE POWELL LIFE provides news for Lake Powell, Page, and surrounding areas. For more information, view our Visitors Guide and Business Directory.

Advertise on LakePowellLife.com
Call Janet at 928-645-8181 or send an email to janet@kxaz.com.

Facebook

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.