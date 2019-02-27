Banner Health Page Scores New High Tech CT Scanner

Banner Health Page Hospital held a ribbon cutting today to celebrate their brand new CT Scanner, the first one purchased for the facility in fifteen years. GE Healthcare Imaging Account Manager Scott Shroll tells Lake Powell Life News the new GE Revolution EVO uses state of the art technology that will allow their imaging team to scan a patient very quickly and more often without the help of an injected dye contrast with 70% LESS RADIATION EXPOSURE than the previous machine. The images produced are so much more definitive than the old CT scanner, and will no doubt be utilized by physicians and healthcare facilities throughout the region in partnership with Banner Health.

The new diagnostic tool came to Banner Health Page with a price tag of more than half a million dollars. Banner Health Page CEO Susan Eubanks tells Lake Powell Life News it wouldn’t have been possible without the hospital board but it truly goes back to Page taxpayers (click audio below)

Mayor Levi Tappan joined hospital administrators and the imaging team for the celebration and even demonstrated the machine’s easy entry feature (see video below)

