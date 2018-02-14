Balloons and Tunes Weekend

While nearly 50 hot air balloons in the skies above Kanab this weekend will be impressive, many people’s favorite event is the wishing lantern launch.

Bob Riding with the Visitor Information Center says hundreds of the fire-lit floating lanterns will light up Saturday evening.

Kanab hosts the fourth annual Balloons and Tunes Roundup Friday through Sunday.

Tethered balloons will be lit from within and line Center Street beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday. During daylight hours, a street fair featuring all kinds of vendors will take place.

Twelve bands will perform in the Battle of the Bands Friday and Saturday; the event runs from 3 to 9 p.m. Balloon launches will begin at 7:30 a.m. each day.

All events are free.