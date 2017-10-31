Balloon Regatta Time This Weekend

(Click on photos to enlarge)

It’s that time of year again; it’s time for the 2017 Page Balloon Regatta. This is the 15th annual event in Page, an event that brings hundreds of people to town. According to Bryan Hill, this year there are 63 registered balloonists who will be here this year!

Hill says he has balloons are coming in from all over the country.

“I have them coming in from everywhere from New Hampshire, Southern California, Oregon and even Florida,” he said.

He added Texas and the Midwest, too.

Hill told Lake Powell Communications that Page is a popular destination for balloonists because it is usually relatively calm.

“We’re down in this river valley; kind of down in a bowl,” he said. “So down in the bowl near the river and next to the lake we’re kind of protected. It could be windy above us, and often is.”

He says if you go in any direction, it’s almost always calmer here in Page. But he says there’s another important reason why this is such a great destination to go up, up and away in a balloon.

“When you take off from Page and climb about five hundred feet, the views are some of the most breathtaking views of any place I have ever flow,” he added. “From the lake, Navajo Mountain, looking down at the river, the Grand Staircase Escalante, the north end of the Grand Canyon; you can see all of that, and of course the Vermillion Cliffs.”

You may see some balloons going up on Thursday morning. But officially, the Regatta is this Friday and Saturday (November 3 & 4). Hours are 11 AM to 10 PM. Admission is free and there will be plenty of vendors in Downtown Page. Saturday evening at dark they will have the very popular balloon glow; don’t miss it!

Find out all the information you need at:

http://lakepowellballoonregatta.com/slug/vendor-fair/