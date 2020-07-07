Balloon Regatta 2020 Canceled

The 18th Annual Page-Lake Powell Balloon Regatta has been canceled for 2020.

The Page-Lake Powell Balloon Regatta Association recently met with Balloon Meister Bryan Hill and City of Page Economic Development Director Tim Suan and, after much discussion, the difficult decision was made to postpone the 18th Annual Event to next year.

The decision to cancel the event this year was made out of concern for the health and safety of the citizens of Page, pilots, crews, event sponsors, members of our neighboring Navajo Nation and visitors from all over the world.

In citing their decision, the Regatta Association noted that flight patterns often find balloons landing in the areas of Upper and Lower Antelope Canyons and LeChee. In respect for the Navajo Nation, the association believes the decision to delay the event is also necessary.

The Page-Lake Powell Balloon Regatta Association also acknowledges the financial hardships placed on Page area businesses in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Much of the financial support for the Page event is provided by the contributions of Page area businesses and Navajo Parks & Recreation. The contributions necessary to hold the regatta comes at an especially difficult time for the event sponsors.

The association members appreciate all those who have supported the hot air balloon event through the years and look forward to the continued community support in the years to come. Go ahead and mark your calendars now for the next Page-Lake Powell Balloon Regatta on November 4 – 7, 2021!