“Ball Security” An Issue Friday Night for Page

It was not a game for the ages Friday night when the Page Sand Devils football team went to Winslow and lost 40-20. But it was very likely a game for learning.

The Sand Devils saw their season record drop like a fumble to 1-2 with this 40-20 loss t the Bulldogs of Winslow.

But while so much offensively was working “for” the Sand Devils, turnovers (7 of them) were working against them.

The bottom line; too many turnovers.

“Nobody wins with seven turnovers,” said Head Coach Mitchell Stevens immediately following the game. “But for the most part we played pretty well.”

He’s correct! There were so many positive things that can be taken from the game, including the passing and running of quarterback Jacob Doyle, as well as the running of Kele Meredith and Hayden Gracia.

Senior Doyle was coming off an injury sustained the previous week against Coconino High School.

It was also good to have senior Jacob McCabe back on the line.

“For the most part we played pretty well,” added Coach Stevens. “Winslow’s a pretty good football program, and I thought we did a lot of real good things, some guys stepped-up, but you can’t turn the ball over seven times and expect to win.”

Despite the lopsided score, Stevens felt the Sand Devils had the better ground game between the two opponents.

“They did hit us with some big plays,” said the coach. “I’m proud of the guys. We just have to fix some things. But honestly, ball security is a big issue for us right now.”

Next up is another road game for Page. They’ll be playing another Bulldog team next Friday. It’ll be a 7 PM game at Kingman.