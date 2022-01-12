Bald Eagles on Display in Southern Utah in February

For Immediate Release

3 DWR viewing events and other places where you can see bald eagles in Utah in February

SALT LAKE CITY — February is the best time of the year to see one of America’s most iconic birds. Bald eagles fly to Utah in the winter to find food and escape colder conditions farther north. By the time February arrives, hundreds of eagles are typically in the state.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources will be holding three viewing events around the state in February, where you can see the eagles and learn more about them. If you can’t make it to one of the events, there are plenty of places where you can see eagles on your own, as well. And, you can pick up a free, collectible Bald Eagle Month pin at the events or any of the regional DWR offices (while supplies last).

Here are the details for the DWR viewing events

Southern Utah

This viewing event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 5 from 8 a.m. to noon at Rush Lake Ranch, located at 9600 N. Minersville Highway (State Route 130). The ranch is located about 12 miles north of Cedar City.

To reach the site, take exit 62 off I-15 and head north on State Route 130. Drive approximately 10 miles, and you will reach the viewing event along the side of the highway. DWR staff will be available to answer questions and to help you spot bald eagles nearby. Spotting scopes will be available to use, but you are encouraged to bring your own binoculars if you have them.

While the event is free, participants are encouraged to register in advance on Eventbrite. These events could be canceled if the weather creates hazardous driving conditions, and registered participants will be notified via Eventbrite email.

Central Utah

This event will be held Saturday, Feb. 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fountain Green State Fish Hatchery at 700 N. Big Springs Road in Fountain Green. At the hatchery, you will be directed to an eagle-viewing location approximately 1 mile from the hatchery. DWR staff and volunteers will be near a large tree where up to 50 bald eagles have been seen in past years. You can pull off the road to view the eagles. Spotting scopes will be set up and available for use, but you are encouraged to bring your own spotting scopes or binoculars. If eagles are not perched in this large tree, participants can drive around Sanpete Valley and often find other eagles.

If you’re coming from the north, you can reach the hatchery by taking I-15 and exiting the freeway at the second Nephi exit (Exit 225). After exiting the freeway, turn east on State Route 132 and travel about 10 miles. About 1 mile before the city of Fountain Green, a Bald Eagle Day sign will point you to an access road that leads to the hatchery.

Due to disease transmission concerns, tours at the fish hatchery are no longer available; however, bathroom facilities will be open at the hatchery.

While the event is free, participants are encouraged to register in advance on Eventbrite.

Northeastern Utah

This event will be held on Feb. 19 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Ouray National Wildlife Refuge headquarters at 19001 E. Wildlife Refuge Road in Randlett, Uintah County. As with the other events, DWR biologists will be available to answer questions and to help participants spot golden and bald eagles on the refuge. Spotting scopes and binoculars will be available for use, but you should bring your own if you have them. Bathroom facilities will be open at the refuge during the event.

To reach the site, travel on U.S. Highway 191 about 14 miles west of Vernal or about 13 miles east of Roosevelt, and turn south on State Route 88. Travel south on SR-88 for 14 miles, and then turn left into the refuge entrance. The refuge headquarters is 1 mile down the entrance road.

While the event is free, participants are encouraged to register in advance on Eventbrite.

Here are some other areas where you can see bald eagles on your own

If you’re driving and looking for eagles, please do so safely. Don’t stop in the middle of the road if you see an eagle. Instead, pull completely off the road before viewing. And, don’t allow yourself to get distracted while looking for the birds. Your safety, and the safety of other motorists, comes first.

Northern Utah

If you bring binoculars or a spotting scope, you can typically get great views of bald eagles at several spots in northern Utah. Here are some of the best:

In the big cottonwood trees at Rendezvous Beach, on the south end of Bear Lake.

In trees along the Blacksmith Fork River, east of Hyrum.

In trees along the Weber River, near Croydon and just below Echo Reservoir.

Along the road leading to Lost Creek Reservoir. The reservoir is north of Croydon.

Willard Bay Reservoir, west of Willard. You can often see eagles in trees near the reservoir and on the ice-capped reservoir itself.

Compton’s Knoll at the Salt Creek Waterfowl Management Area, west of Corinne. You can view bald eagles and other wildlife from the Compton’s Knoll viewing area on the northeast side of the WMA. The rest of the WMA is closed to visitors.

The Eccles Wildlife Education Center at the Farmington Bay Wildlife Management Area, located at 1157 S. Waterfowl Way in Farmington. You can often see eagles on the portion of the WMA near the center. Also, while you’re at the center, consider stepping inside and checking out the displays, including one that features both a bald eagle and a golden eagle. Admission to the wildlife center is free. It’s open Tuesdays through Saturdays, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

