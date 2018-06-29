Bad Canal Water Cause of E-Coli

Tainted canal water is to blame for the contaminated romaine lettuce scare we had a while back. Contaminated canal water appears to have been the source of the national food poisoning out break linked to romaine lettuce grown in Yuma in April. The lettuce was in fact not at all the culprit, but it took officials a while trace the e-coli bacteria back to the irrigation canal in the Yuma area. Health officials are now trying to figure out how the bacteria got there, they believe it may have been spread there from cattle contact in a nearby stream.