Back to School Speed Enforcement Yields Drug Busts

As part of the Page Police Department’s aggressive traffic enforcement efforts, officers focused on school zones during the

first two weeks of the school year.

During that two-week period, seven individuals were cited with speeding in school zones, two individuals were cited for

failing to stop while pedestrians were in crosswalks, and one individual was cited for driving under the influence of

marijuana while in a school zone. Numerous others were given warnings for various violations, including passing in school

zones, lane usage, and parking within 20 feet of a crosswalk.

Additionally, the newly appointed School Resource Officer observed a traffic violation near Page High School. A traffic stop

was conducted on the vehicle, which was occupied by three individuals. During the course of the traffic investigation,

numerous items of illegal drugs and associated paraphernalia were located inside of the vehicle. Marijuana,

methamphetamine, and heroin were seized, along with a scale suspected of being used to package the drugs for sale. Two

of the individuals in the vehicle, identified as Jalen Lane and Royce Charley, were arrested on charges of possession of

dangerous drugs for sale, possession of narcotics for sale, possession of marijuana for sale, and possession of drug

paraphernalia.

Officers will continue to monitor traffic in school zones throughout the school year. Due to community concerns, parking

violations and unsafe driving throughout the city will be aggressively enforced. The Page Police Department is committed

to protecting the lives of the citizens and visitors of Page through these efforts.

The charges referenced herein are merely accusations and all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven

guilty.