News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Baca’s Arraignment Continues

Baca’s Arraignment Continues
March 01
14:28 2017
Print This Article

Georgia Baca

After a private meeting between attorneys and the judge, the arraignment of former Kane County Treasurer Georgia Baca on charges of stealing or misusing public funds has been continued until May.

Baca is accused of misappropriating more than $90,000 in county money to herself and her family. However, an audit conducted by the state warned that not all potential miscues have been identified.

From 2013 through January 2016, 46 “improper and illegal” transfers of money were made, say the auditors, including $34,600 transferred directly from a county account to Baca’s personal bank account.

In addition, a property tax ledger shows that $56,191 in cash came into the treasurer’s office but was never deposited into the county’s account.

Baca, 53, served as treasurer for 13 years before resigning after the release of the audit. She faces four third-degree felony charges, which carry a potential penalty of 60 years in prison.

Earlier this month, the Kane County Attorney’s office filed a motion requesting $92,000 in restitution from Baca, but her attorney says that is a premature move because she hasn’t been found guilty.

Tags
fraudGeorgia Bacakane county

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

Weather Forecast

Clear
Thursday
Clear
High 54°/Low 34°
0%
Clear
Friday
Clear
High 59°/Low 40°
0%
Partly Cloudy
Saturday
Partly Cloudy
High 64°/Low 43°
0%
Partly Cloudy
Sunday
Partly Cloudy
High 64°/Low 41°
0%
Wunderground.com
© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved. | Visit us on Google+
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.