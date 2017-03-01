Baca’s Arraignment Continues

After a private meeting between attorneys and the judge, the arraignment of former Kane County Treasurer Georgia Baca on charges of stealing or misusing public funds has been continued until May.

Baca is accused of misappropriating more than $90,000 in county money to herself and her family. However, an audit conducted by the state warned that not all potential miscues have been identified.

From 2013 through January 2016, 46 “improper and illegal” transfers of money were made, say the auditors, including $34,600 transferred directly from a county account to Baca’s personal bank account.

In addition, a property tax ledger shows that $56,191 in cash came into the treasurer’s office but was never deposited into the county’s account.

Baca, 53, served as treasurer for 13 years before resigning after the release of the audit. She faces four third-degree felony charges, which carry a potential penalty of 60 years in prison.

Earlier this month, the Kane County Attorney’s office filed a motion requesting $92,000 in restitution from Baca, but her attorney says that is a premature move because she hasn’t been found guilty.