AZ Unemployment Rate Unchanged

Unemployment numbers continue unchanged in Arizona during the month of June, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for the state still at 4.9 percent. The Arizona labor force has increased by more than ten thousand jobs since May, but in turn, Arizona reportedly lost more than 44,000 non-farm jobs.

According to Associated Press, the state commerce authority has the public sector figured as accounting for 41,800 of the positions that were lost last month; within the private sector, another 2800 jobs were lost. The biggest gains felt within the trade, utilities and transportation sectors.