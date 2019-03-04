AZ State Forestry Releases New App

Phoenix, AZ (3/4/19) – The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management announces the release of a new mobile phone application that provides local fire and forestry information to the user. The application offers wildland fire information, fire restriction notifications and details, fire prevention tips, Office of the State Fire Marshal’s plans and payment portal, and forest health-related information. It also allows users to sign up for push alerts that will send notifications of any critical information, such as fires near their area, fire restrictions, even forest health concerns.

Users can also connect to the agency’s social media pages, get questions answered, and submit anonymous tips, photos, and other information.

“The Department of Forestry and Fire Management is excited to be able to use this technology to better serve our residents. The mobile application offers another outlet for pertinent, often times, urgent information and connects users to real-time information at their fingertips,” said Public Affairs Officer Tiffany Davila. The free mobile application can be found for IOS users on iTunes and Google Play for Android users and by searching Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management. For more information, contact Tiffany Davila at 602-540-1036 or by email at tdavila@dffm.az.gov