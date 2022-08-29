News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Az State Board of Investment Meeting INFO
August 29
09:15 2022
PUBLIC WELCOME AT STATE BOARD OF INVESTMENT MEETING

ATTEND VIA WEB WITH AUDIO CONFERENCING

Arizona State Treasurer Kimberly Yee

PHOENIX, AZ – Arizona Treasurer Kimberly Yee invites the public to attend the State Board of Investment (BOI) meeting on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. via web with audio conferencing. The public can stream the meeting audio and presentation slides online. The monthly meeting reports on Arizona investment activity, cash flow, future market conditions, and Arizona’s Education Savings Plan (AZ529).

Tuesday’s meeting will provide a detailed presentation on the July 2022 investment performance, earnings distributions, and operating balances for the Permanent Land Endowment Trust Fund (PLETF), the money invested for state agencies, local governments, and AZ529 Plan savers.

Details:

  • Monthly Arizona State Board of Investment Meeting
  • Review of July 2022 investment activities and future strategy
  • Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 1:00 P.M.
  • Click HERE after 12:50 P.M. to stream the BOI meeting. (Enter a name, an email address, and the password: asto2022, or use phone number and access code provided)

###

