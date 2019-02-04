AZ School Counseling Week

Governor Doug Ducey today proclaimed the week of February 4 – 8, 2019, as School Counseling Week in recognition of the vital role school counselors play in helping Arizona students succeed.

“Counselors play an invaluable role in our schools,” said Governor Ducey. “They further the educational, personal and social growth of our students — helping them navigate academic and life experiences. That’s why we are directly investing in them to add more counselors to Arizona schools. I’m proud to proclaim this week School Counseling Week and looking forward to working with the legislature to add these new dollars for our students.”

Arizona’s balanced budget adds $12 million to place 112 new school counselors or social workers in Arizona schools this year and another 112 the following year. Part of the Safe Arizona Schools plan, the investment marks the first time in state history that a budget adds new dollars specifically to hire more school counselors. When fully implemented, the new dollars are projected to reduce average school counselor caseloads by 17 percent.

WHEREAS, school counselors are employed in public and private schools to help students reach their full potential; and

WHEREAS, school counselors are actively committed to helping students explore their abilities, strengths, interests, and talents as these traits relate to career awareness and development; and

WHEREAS, school counselors help parents focus on ways to further the educational, personal, and social growth of their children; and

WHEREAS, school counselors work with teachers and other educators to help students explore their potential and set realistic goals for themselves; and

WHEREAS, school counselors seek to identify and utilize community resources that can enhance and complement comprehensive school counseling programs and help students become productive members of society; and

WHEREAS, comprehensive developmental school counseling programs are considered an integral part of the educational process that enables all students to achieve success in school.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Douglas A. Ducey, Governor of the State of Arizona, do hereby proclaim February 4 – 8, 2019 as

SCHOOL COUNSELING WEEK

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and caused to be affixed the Great Seal of the State of Arizona

DONE at the Capitol in Phoenix on this eleventh day of January in the year Two Thousand and nineteen and of the independence of the United States of America the Two Hundred and Forty-Third.

