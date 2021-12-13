AZ Officials Seize 237 Pounds of Meth

The Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers were busy last week, seizing more than 237 pounds of methamphetamine in a 24-hour period, according to officials.

The multiple drug busts were made by troopers and the Arizona National Guard on December 7th and 8th; 3 people were arrested on drug-related charges, a stolen car was recovered, two human traffickers were taken into custody, and two people were turned over to Border Patrol for illegal entry, officials said.

The street value of the 237.05 pounds of methamphetamine has a street value of $1.54 million. The identities of the suspects were not released.