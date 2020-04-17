AZ Motor Vehicle Department Shut Down through April 21

PHOENIX – The replacement of an obsolete computer system will require a complete shutdown of all Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division services from 5 p.m. Friday, April 17, through Tuesday, April 21.

This shutdown is a total interruption to all services provided at MVD offices, through Authorized Third Party providers and online at ServiceArizona.com.

This interruption is mitigated somewhat by several factors. The first is that registration renewals occur at the beginning of the month or on the 15th. The dates for the shutdown fall between those periods, so customers don’t risk missing a renewal deadline.

Also, the COVID-19 health situation has resulted in a delay of the REAL ID deadline by a full year, so customers should delay getting the AZ Travel ID. In addition, Arizona driver licenses set to expire between March 1 and Sept. 1 have had those expiration dates automatically extended by six months.

These combined factors have significantly reduced the need for office visits.

The introduction of this state-of-the-art computer system has been planned for nearly five years and is required because the current platform used by MVD has elements that are more than 35 years old and are no longer sustainable.

When it becomes operational, the new system will broaden the number and type of services available online any time. The AZ MVD Now application that has been available for several years through ServiceArizona.com will expand to approximately 30 services. It can be accessed at azmvdnow.gov(link is external) or through ServiceArizona.

Every current Arizona MVD customer already has an AZ MVD Now account waiting to be activated. It’s a free, secure, personal account where customers can add funds to pay for various fees and services. Among the services available are registration renewal, replacing a driver license or identification card, ordering specialty plates, getting a three-day permit, managing insurance, doing title transfers and replacements, scheduling an appointment and much more.

In addition, the changes mean that MVD will now fulfill many services by mail. Documents such as titles, registrations and all license plates will no longer be available at MVD or Authorized Third Party locations but will be sent directly to customers through the mail.

ServiceArizona.com will continue to operate for some basic transactions, but customers are encouraged to activate their personal AZ MVD Now account at azmvdnow.gov(link is external) for most MVD services.

For more information: azdot.gov

