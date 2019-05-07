News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

AZ is 4th Bullied State in America

May 07
09:48 2019
Bullying is a pervasive problem that can appear in schools, workplaces, and even public spaces. The effects of bullying can be short term and long term, following people long after the occurrences of bullying have actually taken place with dire consequences. While all states have implemented some kind of anti-bullying law bullying has proven to be a challenging teenage crisis to manage in many states. Even as states have implemented new laws like the Missouri Cyberbullying Law and the Tennessee Anti-Bullying Law, there is still a clear problem with bullying that has not been eliminated.

A new report out this week showing the state of Arizona as the fourth most bullied state in the nation whereas Utah ranked 37th.

Read more about those rankings and get information about how to stop bullying and cyberbullying here.

 

 

 

