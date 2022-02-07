AZ House Speaker Assigns Proposed Voting Legislation to Committees for Further Review

According to Capitol Media Services, Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers likely curbed legislation that would have added several restrictions to voting in Arizona; including legislation that would have allowed the state legislature to overturn election results altogether. House Bill 2596 seeks to completely eliminate early voting, mail-in voting, and the use of all electronic voting machines and tabulators in Arizona. The proposed bill would require that every Arizona ballot be counted by hand, no later than 24 hours after precincts closed on Election Day. Rather than rejecting the bill outright, Republican House Speaker Rusty Bowers assigned the legislation to each of the state House’s 12 committees for further review, which many believe virtually eliminates the chances of the proposal being passed.