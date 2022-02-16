AZ House Bill Proposes Roundabout at N. Lake Powell Blvd. and Hwy 89

A bill that is currently making its way through the Arizona House of Representatives could see a roundabout installed at the intersection of North Lake Powell Boulevard and US Highway 89. House Bill 2562 was unanimously approved by the House’s Transportation Committee and will now move to Appropriations. The bill is asking the state for $5 million dollars for the construction of the roundabout.

If you’d like to voice your opinion on the bill, you can register at azleg.gov, select the “Legislative Information” tab, and then the “Request to Speak option.” Search for House Bill 2562 and you can then sign up as being “in favor,” “neutral,” or “in opposition” of the bill. You can also leave more detailed comments supporting your opinion.

(Featured photo is of an unrelated roundabout, used for context)