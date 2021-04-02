“AZ Gives” is this Tuesday!

We are only a few days away from “AZ Gives,” a one-day, statewide day of philanthropy celebrating the various non-profit organizations across Arizona. At AZGives.org, anyone can search for organizations they love to support or they can browse causes close to their hearts and make a donation to a local organization.

People can also create their own fundraisers with the proceeds going back to a participating charity through AZ Gives’ website. All of this is supplemented by an early giving campaign that started March 16th leading up to the big day Tuesday April 6th.

AZ Gives is a product of the Alliance for Arizona Non-profits and Arizona Grantmakers Forum. It began in 2013 to unite and assist Arizona non-profits – big and small – and since then, the annual giving campaign has raised more than $23 million.

Visit Glen Canyon Conservancy’s page at AZGives.org and click the big DONATE button in the upper right-hand corner to make a general donation or contribute to one of the three fundraisers listed on our profile. As always, nothing we do would be possible without the incredible support of all our public lands advocates.

Learn More:

https://www.azgives.org/media