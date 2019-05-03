AZ Foster Families Eligible for Free State Park Passes

Phoenix (May 3, 2019)- Foster families will soon have free access to explore Arizona’s state parks thanks to a new partnership between the Department of Child Safety (DCS) and Arizona State Parks and Trails.

“Offering free admission to foster families is just a small way to recognize them for the loving care they provide to many of Arizona’s most vulnerable kids,” said Governor Ducey. “I thank Arizona State Parks and the Department of Child Safety for teaming up on this innovative partnership to bring families together.”

Arizona State Parks and Trails is providing a free, annual pass for every licensed and kinship foster family in the state.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the Department of Child Safety to help get families out to our parks,” said Executive Director Bob Broscheid. “We want to ensure that everyone has the chance to have an adventure in our parks – including the foster families who do so much.”

DCS has started mailing the exclusive passes to roughly 7,000 foster families statewide.

The day passes will allow foster families day-use admission to more than 30 state parks across Arizona and are good for one year from the date of first use.

“Every day our foster families make sacrifices to help protect and heal our most vulnerable children,” said DCS Director Greg McKay. “This is a profound expression of gratitude I know Arizona’s foster families will truly appreciate and enjoy. We are honored to team up with Parks and Trails to provide this gift just in time for Foster Care Awareness month in May.”

Foster families can receive a new pass annually to continue exploring.