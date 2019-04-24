AZ Educators Could Face Funding Cuts Over Testing

Education in Arizona could be going through some changes. Arizona Capitol Times reporting that if the Arizona Dept. of Education allows schools to choose their own standardized tests for students a possible $300M in federal funding could be withheld by the government, and that includes Title 1 money that is set aside to fund programs at schools serving primarily lower-income students. In order to avert the funding cuts, Arizona education officials are considering a two-year change to the AZ Merit renewal that would shift student assessment from course-by-course analysis to determining if they have acquired the level of knowledge they should have attained, the year they take the test. Students will take the new updated assessment test once in their high school years at some point during the end of the freshman or sophomore year.