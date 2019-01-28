News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

AZ Driver’s Licenses for DACA

January 28
07:10 2019
After a lengthy court battle, Governor Doug Ducey has finally agreed to issue driver’s licenses to all deferred action recipients.

The AZ Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that anyone who has an Employment Authorization Card issued by the Department of Homeland Security is entitled to a state license to operate a motor vehicle. The change takes place immediately.

Governor Ducey had originally been trying to appeal the 2018 ruling by the U.S. District Court requiring Arizona issue licenses to everyone the federal government has allowed to remain in this country.

 

 

 

 

