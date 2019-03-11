AZ Data Breach Potentially Impacts Thousands

A data breach has potentially impacted thousands of Arizona taxpayers. The breach earlier this year was a result of more than 3000 IRS 1095-B forms sent to the wrong addresses from the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System. An internal review uncovered the programming error that caused the mishap. The forms have the names and dates of birth of the Medicaid insured person it was meant to be sent to. The agency is informing everyone who was impacted by the breach suggesting they use credit report monitoring to keep an eye out for future identity theft.