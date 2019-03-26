AZ Charter School Bill Halted in Senate

A bill that would have made the most significant changes to charter schools since the Arizona Legislature authorized their creation in 1994 has been halted by Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers. The GOP leader told the Arizona Republic this week SB 1394 “fails to achieve accountability and transparency in charter schools” and without the support needed for passage in the House has chosen not to assign it to committee.

The bill was receiving bipartisan support earlier this month until Democrats in the Senate backed out after Senate Republicans refused amendments to the bill meant to crack down on conflicts of interest and provide tighter financial transparency on how charters spend tax dollars.

Senate Democratic Leader David Bradley released the following statement today on claims being made around the stalling of Senate Bill 1394 in the House:

“While it may be vogue currently to repeat a lie often enough that it will become true, that is not going to work regarding what Democrats think of charter schools. Democrats have embraced charter schools and fully support the notion that they are the best choice for delivering educational services to the thousands of Arizona children who attend them.

“We have consistently asked for the same thing that is expected of any entity that utilizes public dollars: be accountable, be transparent and demonstrate that all your decisions are in the best interest of the children that charter schools serve.

“Some of our Republican colleagues insist on repeating the lie that Democrats oppose charter schools, presumably in the hope that the issues of accountability and transparency can be dismissed as partisan gamesmanship. This is not and never will be true.”

