AZ Board of Education to Consider Changes for Substitute Teachers

Today, the Arizona State Board of Education will consider changes that are meant to make it easier to get more substitute teachers in Arizona classrooms. This announcement comes as schools across the state are seeing a higher than usual number of teachers and staff out due to COVID-19. One of the proposed changes would eliminate the 120-day teaching limit for certified substitute teachers, so they can stay at a school “as long as is necessary until a contract teacher is hired.” Both the Arizona School Administrators Association and the Rural Arizona Schools Coalition groups have asked the Arizona State Board of Education to also consider issuing emergency substitute teacher certificates for two years instead of one. The State Board of Education will vote on the proposed rule changes during a special meeting today, Monday. If approved, the changes will take effect immediately.