AZ Attorney General Requests Information on Cases Dropped by Maricopa County Attorney’s Office

AZ Attorney General Requests Information on Cases Dropped by Maricopa County Attorney's Office
March 21
March 21
11:25 2022
Last week, Lake Powell Life reported that Maricopa County Attorney’s Office was forced to drop 180 criminal cases because no charges were filed before the statue of limitations ran out. Now, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is requesting more information. He sent a letter to Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel on Thursday. “I am concerned that justice will not be secured for crime victims,” Brnovich’s letter states. “Additionally, the failure to pursue these charges has nullified the hard work of law enforcement and peace officers working these cases.”

Adel has been asked to create a report on the incident, addressing 5 specific things:

  • Information on the structure of the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office
  • Who is responsible for making sure cases are filed in a timely manner
  • A list of the cases that were not filed on time and background information on each one
  • A “thorough explanation” of why those cases were not filed
  • What’s being done to fix the issue going forward

Brnovich wants Adel’s report by March 31st.

