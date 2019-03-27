News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

AWCAP holds Cadet Orientation Flights in Page

The Arizona Wing Civil Air Patrol will be holding Cadet Orientation Flights again for the Shonto AZ Cadets.  Civil Air Patrol Page estimates six aircraft from around the state will be participating here at the Page Municipal Airport.  Aircraft are scheduled to arrive at 0900am Saturday 6 April.  The Page chapter (Flight) has grown to 9 Senior (adult) members and are currently combined with Shonto in the same Squadron. The Page and Shonto Senior members will be receiving specialized training on March 30 in Shonto called Training Leaders of Cadets (TLC).

Page will start recruiting Cadets soon after completing the TLC course.

For more information about the Cadets visit the Page Wing Civil Air Patrol on Facebook.

 

 

 

 

 

