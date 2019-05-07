News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

AVID Awards Banquet Honors PHS Students

May 07
07:34 2019
Page High School held its annual AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) Award banquet last Wednesday honoring the achievements and accomplishments made by its members during the school year.

AVID is an organization designed to prepare a certain demographic of students for college. AVID students are usually the first ones in the family who will attend college. Their grades fall toward the middle of the bell curve, but they also show great individual determination to succeed, they have proven that they can work hard and they have some family support that will help them get over the hurdles that stand between them and attending college.

Students who are selected as AVID students can take it as an elective class, and each grade level has its own instructor.

“One of the main things we do is to challenge them, and encourage them to challenge themselves,” said 12th grade AVID instructor, Anne Cambridge.

This includes taking AP classes, and striving to improve their grades and ACT scores, said Cambridge.

 

Thank you to S. Law, PUSD for story/photo.

The senior class AVID members during last week’s Awards Banquet held at the high school’s courtyard. Back row, from left: AVID instructor, Anne Cambridge, Mackenzie Telshaw, Nariah Begay, Denalia Parrish, Lejhondre Watson, Logan Blair, Ethan Young, Brendan James, Terran Blackgoat and Justin Salabiye. Front row, left to right: Kia Tsosie, Robyn Nelson, Kayleigh Singer, Danielle Benally, Sarahmaria Shortman, Meagan Fuller and Kayson Walker. Photo: S Law PUSD

