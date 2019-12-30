Authorities Searching For Man At The Grand Canyon

Authorities searching for man missing at Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon, AZ– The National Park Service (NPS) is conducting a missing person search at Grand Canyon National Park.

Martin Edward O’Connor, 58, of La Port, Texas was last seen on Dec. 22, 2019, at Yavapai Lodge on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. O’Connor is believed to be traveling alone and stayed at Yavapai Lodge from Dec. 17-22.

O’Connor is described as a white male, 5’10” in height, 145 pounds, with blue eyes and is bald. He is thought to be wearing Carhartt-style work clothing and a blue plaid shirt.

Grand Canyon rangers are asking anyone who may have seen or talked to Martin O’Connor to please call or text the NPS Investigative Services Branch (ISB) Tip Line at 888-653-0009; or online at www.nps.gov/ISB by clicking “Submit a Tip” or by email at: e-mail us.

A missing person investigation is on-going, no further information is available at this time.

Contact: NPS Investigative Services Tip Line, 888-653-0009