“Authentic” Native American Jewelry Made in Philippines

It’s the same old, same old.

When indictments were recently revealed after an investigation into fake Native American jewelry some of the same companies – and people – were involved.

After years of complaints, an extensive investigation was launched by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in 2012. The multi-agency probe eventually included the FBI, Department of Homeland Security, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Retailers – several of whom appeared multiple times – in Gallup, Santa Fe and Albuquerque were indicted for passing off jewelry made in the Philippines as “authentic” Native American crafts. Some outlets even boasted that their wares were made by prominent Native American designers.

Federal agents seized jewelry from two Gallup, N.M. stores owned by Mohammed Aysheh. Ayseh and his nephews – Imad, Iyad and Raed – have all denied knowingly violating the Indian Arts and Crafts Act.

They claim their inventory was seized unlawfully.

Last spring federal officials filed charges against 10 New Mexico retailers and wholesalers for passing off Filipino jewelry as Native American.

Some people in the latest indictments have shown up in earlier probes.

Nael Ali, for example, was indicted in October 2015 for selling fake Native jewelry.

His name is also in these latest indictments.

Over a five-year span, ending in 2015, Sterling Islands, an importer of Filipino jewelry, imported 298 shipments which it valued at $5 million.

The government claims the shipments were worth twice that.

The bulk of Sterling Islands merchandise was sold to Al Zuni Global Jewelry in Gallup, but Sterling Island also sold to Ali stores in Albuquerque and Scottsdale, AZ.

The government charged in the 2015 indictment that Nael Ali told undercover federal agents the jewelry was made by Navajo artists.

He gave agents the fictitious name of “Calvin Kee” as his contact.