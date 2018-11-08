Audit Reveals Failure to Report Misconduct in Utah Schools

The Office of the State Auditor (Office) today released its Performance Audit of Educator Misconduct Reporting and Discipline Within the Utah System of Public Education. The Audit includes four key findings:

Local education agencies (LEAs) failed to report several cases of educator misconduct to Utah Professional Practices Advisory Commission (UPPAC) as required by law.

Utah State Board of Education’s (USBE’s) licensing discipline has improved.

Failure to report misconduct may have allowed further misconduct in subsequent teaching jobs.

Information regarding past educator misconduct is not readily accessible to LEAs.

It is important to note that the types of misconduct that public school administrators should report to the USBE’s UPPAC include:

Immoral, unprofessional, or incompetent behavior;

Violations of standards of ethical conduct, performance, or professional competence;

Felony convictions of a sexual nature; or

Sexually explicit conduct with a student.

The report may be found on the Office’s website at auditor.utah.gov and specifically at:

https://reporting.auditor.utah.gov/servlet/servlet.FileDownload?file=01541000003966dAAA .

