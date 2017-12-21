News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Audit Report Shows Utah in Federal Funds Compliance

December 21
13:00 2017
The Office of the State Auditor today released its Single Audit Report of the 2017 expenditures of federal funds by the State of Utah.  The report documents the State’s compliance with federal regulations governing the use of federal funds.  The more than $4.6 billion in federal funds spent in fiscal year 2017 represents 22.4% of the State’s total fiscal year 2017 expenditures of nearly $20.6 billion. Download and read the complete report here.

 

federal fundsSingle Audit of Federal Funds Received by State in Fiscal Year 2017State of Utah

