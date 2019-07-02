ATV Death; Body Recovery

A Cottonwood, Arizona, man died in an all-terrain vehicle accident in Kane County last week.

Mark Allred, 46, was declared dead at the scene in Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park.

Witnesses of the accident performed CPR on Allred to no avail.

Allred was not wearing a helmet. Authorities do not believe alcohol was a factor in the accident.

In another recreation-associated death, the body of a man who jumped off a houseboat and disappeared in Lake Powell last September was recovered last week.

Daniel McGuckin’s body was recovered in waters more than 300 feet deep, about a mile from where he entered the lake.

Idahoans Gene and Sandy Ralston, who are recovery experts, located the body using sonar. They used their underwater remotely-operated vehicle to secure the remains.