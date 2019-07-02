News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage

ATV Death; Body Recovery

ATV Death; Body Recovery
July 02
09:11 2019
Print This Article
A Cottonwood, Arizona, man died in an all-terrain vehicle accident in Kane County last week.
Mark Allred, 46, was declared dead at the scene in Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park.
Witnesses of the accident performed CPR on Allred to no avail.
Allred was not wearing a helmet.  Authorities do not believe alcohol was a factor in the accident.
In another recreation-associated death, the body of a man who jumped off a houseboat and disappeared in Lake Powell last September was recovered last week.
Daniel McGuckin’s body was recovered in waters more than 300 feet deep, about a mile from where he entered the lake.
Idahoans Gene and Sandy Ralston, who are recovery experts, located the body using sonar.  They used their underwater remotely-operated vehicle to secure the remains.

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.