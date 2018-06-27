ATV Accident Injures Five

On Sunday, June 24th, 2018 at 11:05 hours, Page Fire Department’s Medic 11 (M11) responded to the report of an ATV accident with 5 people injured 2.2 miles off of State Route 98 at MP 308.

On arrival M11 crew found 5 patients waiting at the Canyon-X tour pavilion with traumatic injuries secondary to striking a canyon wall at an unknown rate of speed. None of the subjects involved spoke English and were communicated with through an interpreter. 1 patient was transported by Classic Air Medical, 2 patients were transported by Navajo Nation EMS, and 2 patients were transported by M11.

M11 returned to service at 13:28 hours.