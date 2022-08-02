Attorney General Mark Brnovich Closes Investigation Into Allegedly Deceased Voters

According to reports from yesterday, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has reported that he as closed his investigation into allegations of deceased people voting in the last Presidential election in 2020.

Brnovich’s office has spent months looking into numerous allegations that 282 people who had passed away before October 5th, 2020 had voted in the November 3rd general election.

In a letter to state Senate President Karen Fann yesterday, Brnovich concluded that “After spending hundreds of hours reviewing these allegations, our investigators were able to determine that only one of the 282 individuals on the list was deceased at the time of the election.”

The other 281 people were found to be still-living, current voters.