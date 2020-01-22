At Chinle – # 1 Boys Win Again; Girls Lose 3rd Straight

A Loss and a Win in Chinle

In a boisterous loud gym at Chinle High School Tuesday night, the Lady Sand Devils Couldn’t seem to get anything to go their way in quarter # 3, and the reigning State Champs lost their third straight game. The Wildcats dominated that third quarter and ended up winning the ballgame 45-40.

After the first period, Coach Ryan Whitehorse’s ladies led 12-10. By half time Page trailed 24-12; not scoring a single point in the second quarter. The third quarter wasn’t much better, but the Ladies did make a strong comeback in the 4th, but it was too little too late.

The loss comes on the heels of losses in the past week to Ganado and Tuba City. But they get a few days off now before they travel to Window Rock Saturday for an afternoon contest at 3:00 PM.

The Sand Devils’ girls were led in scoring (unofficially) by the nine points contributed by junior Torrance Begay, and eights points from Emma Yazzie.

Another bright spot was that with Torrance in the lineup, along with Camryn Nockindeneh coming off the injured list, at the least the ladies are in seemingly good shape to face Window Rock on Saturday.

Now all Coach Whitehorse has to do is figure out what went wrong on Tuesday.

Looking to the boys’ varsity basketball squad on Tuesday, they played four quarters of outstanding, hustling, and energetic basketball. They remain ranked # 1 in the section and seem to be jelling quite nicely as a team under the direction of Coach Justin Smith.

There’s also no doubt that, led by senior Cooper Burbank, the Wildcat guys also came to play. It was a heck of a first half, with Page leading 30-27 when the buzzer buzzed after two quarters. But by the end of the third the Sand Devils had taken control and were ahead 45-33.

Coach Smith’s guys continued their solid play in the 4th and ended up winning 61-46.

Unofficially, the guys were led in scoring by:

Robert Smith & Gabe Gomez; each with 16-points.

Stuart Sandall – 10

Jonah Holiday – 9

Next up for the boys is a contest Wednesday night at home at 6 PM against El Capitan High School.

On Saturday afternoon, the boys will take on Window Rock HS following the girls’ 3 PM game. The guys will play at 4:30.