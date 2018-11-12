News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

ASU Project Seeks Twins for Study

November 12
08:42 2018
Are you a parent of twins? Are your twins aged 7-12? If so, ASU has an opportunity for you! The Arizona Twin Project at ASU is enrolling new families to join their ongoing study on how genetics and environment influence health and development. Many of the families in the current ASU study enjoy participation as it involves games, health feedback, toys for the twins, and monetary compensation among other benefits. Contact ASU at arizonatwinproject@gmail.com or (480) 727-8230 for more information.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

