Page- On Monday, June 25, 2018, James Harden was awarded the biggest award a player can be awarded the MVP. Harden is in his 8th year in the NBA with his second team. Harden led the Houston Rockets to an impressive 65-17 2017-2018 season before losing in the NBA Western Conference finals against Golden State Worries. Harden from Los Angeles committed to play basketball at Arizona State under head coach Herb Sendek midway through his senior year at Artesia High School in Lakewood, California.

In Harden freshman year (2008) at ASU Hardin averaged an impressive 17.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, Harden lead the Sun Devils to a record of (9-9) in the PAC 10 finishing 5th in the PAC 10 his freshman year. Harden earned high honors after his freshman year Harden was named the first team All-PAC-10 and was named to the conference all-freshman team. ASU lost to Florida in the Quarterfinals of the NIT tournament. In which Hardin Scored 18 points.

In Harden Sophomore year at ASU in which his numbers greatly increase to 20.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. Hardin lead the Sun Devils to an (11-7) record in the PAC 10 losing to DeMar DeRozan at USC in the PAC 10 Championship game 66-63. ASU made the NCAA tournament earning a six seed in the east. Harden’s sophomore season ended on a bad note falling to Syracuse 78-67 in the 2nd round. Harden decided to enter the NBA draft after his sophomore year.