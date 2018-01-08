ASU 2018 Community Servant Leadership Awards

Senator John McCain’s wife Cindy and Evvan Morton, an Arizona State University student are being awarded the 2018 Community Servant Leadership Award as part of ASU’s 33rd Annual Martin Luther King Jr Celebration. They will honored at a breakfast ceremony on January 18th at the University campus in Tempe. They are both being honored for their influential work in the community; McCain as an outspoken advocate against human trafficking and Morton for her work raising awareness about climate change and global warming. Read the entire article on the Arizona State University website here.