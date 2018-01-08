News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

ASU 2018 Community Servant Leadership Awards

ASU 2018 Community Servant Leadership Awards
January 08
09:23 2018
Print This Article

Cindy McCain, Evvan Morton

Senator John McCain’s wife Cindy and Evvan Morton, an Arizona State University student are being awarded the 2018 Community Servant Leadership Award as part of ASU’s 33rd Annual Martin Luther King Jr Celebration. They will honored at a breakfast ceremony on January 18th at the University campus in Tempe. They are both being honored for their influential work in the community; McCain as an outspoken advocate against human trafficking and Morton for her work raising awareness about climate change and global warming. Read the entire article on the Arizona State University website here.

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.