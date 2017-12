Arizona State University in the midst of their twelve days of Gift Aid highlighting on each day a different scholarship for future Sun Devils through Friday Dec 22, 2017.

ASU Admissions using social media to share various awards to apply for, all of which are still view-able and open for application.

Find them on Twitter using the hashtags #ASUGIFTAID or #FutureSunDevil or you can view the spotlighted ASU scholarships here.