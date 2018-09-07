Astronomy Festival
September 07
09:05 2018
With Utah sporting the most International Dark Sky parks in the world, it is no surprise that a celebration of them has been created. The Southwest Astronomy Festival will take place Friday through Sunday, September 7-9, at various sites in southern Utah. The list of activities is long and includes space policy debates, night hikes, constellation tours, family art projects, and night sky photography workshops. All events are free.
For details on the 2018 Southwest Astronomy Festival, Download the 2018 Southwest Astronomy Festival Brochure, check out the event listing on our Facebook Page or visit the 2018 SW Astronomy Festival Page.
These events sponsored by Cedar Breaks National Monument and Grand Canyon-Parashant National Monument, along with the support of the Southern Utah Space Foundation, the St. George Astronomy Group and other participating organizations.