Astronomical Observatory Proposed For Kanab

A star party fundraiser will be held Friday In Kanab as the first step towards construction of a world-class astronomical observatory. The facility will feature substantial research capabilities. Its anchor will be a gigantic telescope linked to a big screen in a outdoor amphitheater. Kanab is the largest of three rual Utah communities with a night sky-friendly municipal ordinance.

Friday’s even will begin with multi-media presentation by retired professional astronomer Von Del Chamberlain at 7 p.m. At 8, telescopes and laser pointer will be available for attendees’ use. A team of local residents is working with the Southern Utah Space Foundation, based in Cedar City to develop the project. The facility will be called the stellar Vista Observatory.

Construction is slated to begin in 2021.

The fundraiser will be held at the Water Conservancy building