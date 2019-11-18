Assistant GM at P.U.E., Todd Savage, Loses His Life in Crash

Mr. Todd Savage, a longtime resident of Page, along with his wife, Gail, and their three children, lost his life in a two-vehicle crash in Page on Friday afternoon. (11/15) It happened just after 4 P.M. at the intersection of Highway 89 and North lake Powell Boulevard.

LWe at lake Powell Communications, express our deepest sympathies to the Savage family.

Below is Mr. Savage’s obituary…..

Todd Savage was born on May 4, 1960, in Salt Lake City, Utah. He is the son of Gene Raymond Savage and Shirlene Margaret Savage (Neuffer) and grew up in Draper, Utah. He was received by his Heavenly Father on November 15, 2019.

Todd served a full-time LDS mission in Dallas, Texas and a few years later in 1985, he was lucky enough to catch the attention of a beautiful, blue-eyed girl from Grantsville, Utah. After dating, he married his sweetheart, Gail Savage (Johnson), on January 10, 1986, in the Salt Lake LDS Temple.

Todd and Gail moved all around the country with his lineman apprenticeship. When it came time to make the move to little old Page, AZ, Gail was already seven months pregnant with their first daughter, Jade, and he reassured her the move would only be for a few months. Little did they know, Todd would receive a job offer to be a Lineman Foreman at Page Electric Utility, keeping them in town for much longer than just a few months. Three years and three days later, still living in Page, their second daughter Tori was born. Todd and Gail raised their family in Page over the next 30 years where he continued to work at PUE, working his way up to Assistant General Manager.

Todd had many passions and truly lived his life here on earth to the fullest. From mountain biking to water skiing, snow skiing, and riding motorcycles, he always lived life in full throttle. However, his biggest passion was his family. If there’s anything he instilled in his family and friends, it was to always be humble, kind, brave, faithful, free of judgment, and to never miss a chance to say “I love you.”

Todd is preceded in death by his mother, Shirlene and survived by his wife, Gail, two daughters, Jade and Tori, father, Gene, brother, Kelly, and two sisters, Staci and Wendy. Heaven has definitely gained a good one.

Services will be held on November 22, 2019, at 11 a.m. With a visitation an hour before at 10 a.m. in the LDS church at 3101 N. Navajo Drive in Page, Arizona.