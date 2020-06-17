Assistance for Indigent Population of Page

The City of Page has announced it will be providing assistance to those in our community who need it the most. Page city officials recently spoke with Lake Powell Communications about the efforts the city will be providing to assist the homeless and vulnerable population in Page.

According to Page City Manager, Darren Coldwell, “The city has made a large commitment in trying to help the population that needs the most help and that is our indigent population that many people see here in town. It’s a multi-faceted approach that we’re taking. We know we have a problem in Page and the city just can’t continue to turn it’s back on it, so we are taking a proactive approach.”

Among the efforts the city is planning are server training classes for the businesses that serve alcohol in Page. Intervention services will also be provided through a Coconino County program and funding provided by Catholic Services in finding solutions for housing and counseling to those in need.

The city has been working with multiple community agencies including safety personnel, health care providers, and retailers to provide a holistic approach to the problem.

The full radio broadcast interview with Lake Powell Communications includes both Coldwell and Economic Development Coordinator, Gregg Martinez, and will air on June 18, 2020 a little after 9:00 A.M.