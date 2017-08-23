Ashlynne Mike, Catalyst for change?

The worst thing that can happen to a parent is to lose their child, and unfortunately for Gary Mike and Pamela Foster in May of 2016 their daughter 11-year old Ashlynne Mike was murdered. Tom Begaye changed his plea to guilty on August 1st as part of plea agreement that sentences him to life in prison without the possibility of release.

Since Begaye’s arrest in May of 2016, Ms. Foster has been trying to convince the Navajo council to invoke the death penalty in crimes related to children, however due to the Navajo ideal that all life is sacred the idea was dismissed.

Since the council’s decision Foster and Gary Mike have been campaigning for the improvement of the lackluster Amber alert system on the Navajo Nation.

Mike filed a lawsuit in tribal court following his daughter’s death stating that he filed a missing persons report a day before the AMBER Alert was even issued.

The Navajo Nation Council voted on and approved a bill passed by the U.S. Senate Department of Indian Affairs to improve the Amber Alert system on Native American lands on July 6th. Senator John McCain introduced The AMBER Alert in Indian Country Act of 2017 in response to Ashlynne’s murder. The next step is for the bill to be reviewed by the entire Senate.

Foster continues to campaign for the improvement of the AMBER Alert system, through the Ashlynne Mike Memorial Foundation and change.org.

Foster sites a 2008 initiative where money for AMBER Alert training was only given to 10 tribes and that it wasn’t sufficient.

If The AMBER Alert in Indian Country Act of 2017 passes it would mean that the Department of Justice would have over site on funds to help manage the new AMBER Alert system.

For more information on the campaign please visit https://www.change.org/p/members-of-congress-petition-to-pass-the-amber-alert-in-indian-country-act-of-2017?recruiter=590680856&utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=facebook&utm_campaign=share_page&utm_term=des-lg-share_petition-no_msg