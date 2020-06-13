Ashlyn Adakai’s Next Chapter; College & Basketball

On Her Way!

Recent Page High School graduate, Ashlyn Adakai, is on her way to playing college basketball. It’s something she’s always wanted to do; to continue playing the game she loves, while having the opportunity to go after a college degree, too.

Ashlyn will be attending Northland Pioneer College in Show Low, Arizona, not far from Holbrook. There, she will be studying Athletic Training, while also participating in basketball, on a full-ride scholarship.

But it wasn’t just basketball that made Ashlyn an attractive candidate for the school. More than that, Ashlyn put together a stellar academic record at Page High School! Along with being a valedictorian at the virtual graduation June 5, she also accrued more than $170,000 worth of scholarship money. She told us that that gave her a real advantage upon graduation.

Ashlyn credits her Sand Devil head basketball coach, Ryan Whitehorse, with putting her in contact with Northland Pioneer College. During her basketball career under Coach Whitehorse, Ashlyn found herself in the Arizona State Championship Game an amazing three times; winning two of those big games.

She is very much excited about her new venture in life; college.

“My goal is to show that I can work hard at what I want to do, because it will give me more choices at the end,” she said. “I’ve worked hard in the past, and it has shown me that I can do the impossible.”

Ashlyn doesn’t know anyone yet at Northland Pioneer, but she will, saying that she’ll miss her friends here, but she knows she will make some new ones in Show Low.

Meanwhile, the Lechee resident told us that she also had other opportunities from other college; bigger colleges. But the difference was that those offers were not going to include basketball.

She said she wanted to try the game she loves at a higher level!

“I had a hard time deciding because I had offers from bigger schools and universities,” she said. “But they only involved academics. I chose Northland because I wanted to see what

it would be like to play basketball at a higher level.”

As far as the unique graduation ceremony experienced by the Class of 2020 at PHS, Ashlyn was rather amazed by the experience. It’s because she knew that no other Page graduating class, ever, had such an experience.

Good luck, Ashlyn!