Ashlyn Adakai Signs Her College Basketball Scholarship Paper

Ashlyn Signs Her Commitment To Northland Pioneer College

Monday was a big day for Page High School 2020 graduate and valedictorian, Ashlyn Adakai. It was on Monday evening, at the Wahweap overlook, when the 18-year old officially signed her commitment to attend Northland Pioneer College on a full ride basketball scholarship.

Several generations of Ashlyn’s family were on hand for the momentous occasion. And as the sun set, and with Navajo Mountain in the distance, the Lechee resident applied her signature, making her commitment official.

It was touching how, no matter which family member you spoke to, when asked their feelings about Ashlyn, no one could do it without tears. Ashlyn Adakai has a loving family, and in turn, she is a thoughtful loving young lady….with a ton of talent!

Ms. Adakai’s talents are not just on the basketball court; she’s a whiz in the classroom, too!

On the basketball court, though, this is where the world notices. Though only 5’ 2”, Ashlyn is a dynamo playing the game she loves, on offense and defense!

When she has the ball, it is not unusual to lose Ashlyn in the crowd of defenders, some of whom are ten (or more) inches taller than her! But then, seconds later, you will see Ashlyn’s right or left arm, lift above the shoulders of her defenders, pushing the ball toward the basket for two points.

On defense, this young lady is in constant motion, driving her opponents crazy. Maybe her advantage here is the fact that, with her size, she is at the level of the ball being dribbled. And Ashlyn’s opponents know at any moment she is going to swat that ball to one of her teammates.

I’m very proud of her, and happy,” said Ashlyn’s dad, Kim, following the ceremony Monday. He was tearing up as he spoke.

While crying, her sister Jancee, who played basketball for Page several years ago, told Lake Powell Communication how she feels about Ashlyn.

“I’m very proud of her,” said Jancee. “Oh my gosh, she’s so sweet. She thinks about everyone. I cannot express, except to say how proud we are of her.”

We then spoke to Ashlyn and she simply said she was so filled with happiness.

“I’m just glad to be able to share this with my friends and family,” she said.

When thinking of her basketball career at Page, she told us she will mostly think about her teammates, because they went through so much together.

“We’ve been through the ups and down and through the happiness and sadness together,” said Ashlyn. “We learned how it is to lose a championship, but we also knew how to win one, too.”

She added that she is sure that the 20/21 Page H.S. girls’ basketball team is going to win it all.

But a little bit of bitterness remains in Ashlyn from the last game of her high school career, when she and her friends lost to Sabino HS down in Phoenix 42-35. It was the AIA 3-A State Championship game, and after two consecutive state championships, it broke their hearts.

“Just knowing the taste of losing a state championship; I don’t want to feel that feeling again,” she told us. “So, when I go out there and play again I know that I am going to step it up every time, to make sure not to feel that feeling again.”

Lillian Coleman is Ashlyn’s paternal grandmother, and she was at the signing, too.

“I’m really happy to be here today,” said Mrs. Coleman. “I am really glad Ashlyn is going to go to college, so I am really proud of her.”

A happy, loving family has led this young lady, Ashlyn, to become the sweet, thoughtful and successful young lady that she has become.

Good luck at Northland Pioneer College, Ashlyn Adakai. Page and Lechee are so darn proud of you.