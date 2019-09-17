Artist Bernie Marks in Residency at Carl Hayden Visitor Center

PAGE, Arizona – Anyone who enjoys watching the creation of art will want to stop by the Carl Hayden Visitor Center located near Page, Arizona September 19 through 27 while landscape painter Bernie Marks is in residency. Visitors and locals alike are encouraged to come watch landscape painter Bernie Marks as his piece develops. On September 27 at 9:00 a.m. anyone interested is invited to a grand unveiling of his finished work.

According to Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Superintendent William Shott, “The landscapes Bernie has painted of Glen Canyon National Recreation Area in the past are absolutely gorgeous. We are so thrilled he accepted our invitation to paint live at the Carl Hayden Visitor Center. I think it is going to be really exciting for visitors to watch his work develop during his residency.”

Featured Photo: Painting of Lake Powell Pelicans by Bernie Marks. NPS photo.