Art on the Rocks

July 10
10:58 2018
The Page Public Library, the Powell Museum and Glen Canyon Natural History Association bringing you the Glen Canyon Lecture series, every month another entertaining, informative speaker to talk about this great area we live in. This month you can learn more about the stunning rock art in our region plus tour the Southwest’s sacred history with the former president of the Utah Rock Art Research Association. Richard Jenkinson will share his fascinating presentation Art on the Rocks. The free event happens July 17th from 7pm to 9pm at the Page Community Center.

 

 

 

 

 

 

