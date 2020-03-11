Arrests made in Cavanaugh Homicide Case

Flagstaff, AZ – On February 28 and March 5, 2020, Shawn Eckard and Jason Eric Johnson were served warrants separately, in reference to the investigation of the homicide of Craig Cavanaugh. Both men have been indicted in Navajo County for the first-degree murder of Craig Cavanaugh.

Shawn Eckard is currently in the custody of the Arizona Department of Corrections on unrelated charges, and Jason Eric Johnson is currently in the custody of the Colorado Department of Corrections on unrelated charges. Both have been served warrants and are pending appearances in Navajo County.

This investigation began for the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office on July 17, 2019 when the Farmington (New Mexico) Police Department requested assistance with a missing person case that started on July 4. Craig Cavanaugh was reported missing after not returning to Farmington from a trip to Arizona. Coconino County Sheriff’s Detectives conducted follow up and a body was located in the woods outside of Heber, Arizona on August 5. This body was later identified by the Pima County Medical Examiner as Craig Cavanaugh. Since this discovery, Coconino County detectives investigating this case as a homicide developed leads and additional evidence that was presented to the Navajo County Attorney’s Office for charging and later presented to a grand jury.

The arrests and charges against Shawn Eckard and Jason Eric Johnson are the result of outstanding coordination and cooperative effort among several agencies including the Farmington (NM) Police Department, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, Navajo County Attorney’s Office, Navajo County Sheriff’s Office, Chandler Police Department, Glendale (AZ) Police Department, and the United States Marshals Office.